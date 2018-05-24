Morgan Freeman offers apology after new report details alleged harassment

Photo by Manny Carabel/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Morgan Freeman is responding to a bombshell CNN story which reported that 16 women were the targets of harassing comments and behavior by the beloved Oscar winner.

Through his rep, Stan Rosenfield, Freeman offered the following comment to ABC News: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

Earlier Thursday, CNN reported that one of the women accusing Freeman was a production assistant on the set of the heist comedy Going In Style, which others were employed by the 80-year-old actor’s production company.

The production assistant on Going In Style claims that Freeman, “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.” The actor made repeated attempts to lift it, the young woman alleges, adding she moved away each time. Eventually, she said, “[Freeman’s co-star] Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

In addition to unwanted touching, Freeman is accused of making inappropriate comments to the production assistant and to other women, including a CNN entertainment news reporter who was pregnant at the time of an interview with the Shawshank Redemption star.

In addition to his acting, Freeman is also famous for his distinctive voice, which is heard in commercials, documentaries, and in ads for political candidates he’s supported, including Hillary Clinton. However, TransLink, Vancouver, Canada’s transit system, has now told ABC News it was “pausing” its plan to have the actor be the voice of its public announcements “in light of the…allegations.”

