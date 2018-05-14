Nanny who stabbed two children to death will be sentenced

WABC(NEW YORK) — A New York City nanny who murdered two young children in her care is set to be sentenced Monday.

Yoselyn Ortega had worked for Marina and Kevin Krim for two years when she killed two of their children, 6-year-old Lulu and 2-year-old Leo, on Oct. 25, 2012.

Marina Krim came home that day with her then-3-year-old daughter and opened her bathroom door to find “the bloodied, lifeless bodies of her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son … their eyes open, covered in blood,” according to Assistant District Attorney Courtney Groves.

Ortega was found guilty last month on two counts each of first-degree and second-degree murder.

Ortega had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her defense attorney, Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg, argued she was “suffering from severe psychosis” and “dissociation” at the time of the killings.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Krims founded The Lulu & Leo Fund and Choose Creativity, an organization that offers parents and schools a curriculum based on 10 principles of creativity “that can help anyone thrive and build resiliency in all facets of their lives,” according to its website.

“Marina and I believe that creativity is a positive act of defiance in the face of the destructive forces of violence and negativity. We want to respond with constructive energy,” Kevin Krim said in a Facebook post in April after the verdict. “We believe that the 10 Principles of Creativity can help children across this city and this country build the social-emotional skills and resilience to thrive no matter what the world throws at them.”

