NCAA Tournament Final Four is set

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(OMAHA, Neb.) — The field for the NCAA basketball tournament’s Final Four is set after Kansas defeated Duke, 85-81, in overtime Sunday.

Joining Kansas in San Antonio for the semifinals are fellow No. 1 seed Villanova, as well as powerhouse Michigan, and the Cinderella story Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago.

Loyola-Chicago has been the talk of the tournament so far, as they beat Kansas State, 78-62, on Saturday, becoming just the fourth No. 11 seed, and first since VCU in 2011, to reach the Final Four.

The other two were George Mason in 2006 and Louisiana State in 1986.

This is Loyola-Chicago’s second Final Four appearance. The first time was in 1963, when they went on to win the only championship in school history.

The Ramblers will face No. 3 seed Michigan, who secured their eighth Final Four appearance by knocking off Florida State, 58-54.

On the otherside of the bracket, a match-up of No. 1 seeds pits Kansas against Villanova, who are making their 15th and sixth Final Four appearances, respectively.

The Final Four begins on Sunday, March 31 in San Antonio, as Loyola-Chicago takes on Michigan at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by the Villanova-Kansas match-up at 8:49 p.m. ET.

