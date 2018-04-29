Neil Bush says father George H.W. Bush doing 'much better'

Bob Levey/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — Former President George H.W. Bush remains at Methodist Hospital, but one of his sons said the 93-year-old is doing “much better” and plans to be out of the hospital and travel to Maine in the near future.

Neil Bush, the president’s fourth child, spoke to Houston ABC station KTRK-TV on Saturday from an event held by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

“Doctors said he’d be in the intensive care unit for a week or whatever,” Neil said. “He came back in two days. Who knows when he’s going to come home — but he’s doing much, much better.”

Neil Bush is a businessman and investor, and lives in the Houston area.

The former president was admitted to Methodist Hospital on April 22 — one day after attending his wife’s funeral. Neil Bush said Saturday that his father woke up the day after his wife’s funeral and “had a urinal tract infection, which turned into septic shock.”

But Bush 41 is already making plans for the summer, according to his son.

“He has a strong desire to live. Life goes on — quote, unquote. And it does. And we’re excited as a family, and I know many of his friends are excited that he is going to go to Maine and live a full, happy and comfortable life as long as he can,” Neil said.

George H.W. Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, tweeted on Friday that the ex-president would remain in the hospital through the weekend. He also tweeted that the former president plans to go to Maine after his release.

George H.W. Bush bought his grandfather’s estate in Kennebunkport, Maine, following his failed presidential bid in 1980 and has made it a regular summer visit throughout his life.

McGrath joked in a statement on Wednesday that Bush was “more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital.” For the record, the Rockets did close out their series that night and will open the second round against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

