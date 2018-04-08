New trailer unveiled for “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

LucasFilm Ltd.A new sneak peek at the highly anticipated movie Solo: A Star Wars Story was unveiled with a brand-new trailer that premiered Sunday night during ABC’s American Idol, and was subsequently posted on YouTube.

The two-minute preview offers an action-packed look at the early adventures of Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, and his trusty sidekick Chewbacca, as they make their way through the galaxy on the Millennium Falcon.

In the trailer, we see Solo meet Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover, and interact with other major characters, such as Qi’Ra, portrayed by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, and Tobias Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson.

The latest film in the Star Wars universe is directed by Ron Howard. It hits theaters May 25.

Disney is the parent company of LucasFilm and ABC News.

[embedded content]

