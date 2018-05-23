NFL mandates that players on the field stand for national anthem

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that the football league’s players who are on the field will need to stand for the national anthem — capping months of controversy and coming in the wake of a series of player protests.

“The policy adopted today was approved in concert with the NFL’s ongoing commitment to local communities and our country — one that is extraordinary in its scope, resources, and alignment with our players,” Goodell said in a statement. “We are dedicated to continuing our collaboration with players to advance the goals of justice and fairness in all corners of our society.”

Goodell said “it was unfortunate” that on-field protests by players taking a knee during the national anthem “created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case.”

