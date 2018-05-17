No more drama: Tiffany Haddish says she and Beyonc? are “cool” after #WhoBitBeyonc? controversy

ABC/Paula Lobo (LOS ANGELES) — While Tiffany Haddish refuses to divulge which actress allegedly bit Beyoncé on the cheek at an after-party in December, the comedian says she and Bey are still on good terms.

“We’ve talked since then and it’s been cool,” Haddish tells People. “Nobody’s trippin’ except for everybody else.”

Tiffany says she wasn’t expecting her story to take the Internet by storm. “I didn’t think it was going to blow up like that,” she said.

As previously reported, many actress’ names were thrown out as possible biting culprits, including Sanaa Lathan, who denied having anything to do with the incident.

“I adore Beyonce. I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone,” Lathan told Health magazine in May. It’s so bizarre.”

In April, Beyoncé’s stepfather, Richard Lawson, told ABC Radio that the incident never even happened.

“It was something that was blown out of proportion and Tiffany just got a ride from doing it,” Lawson said then. “[Tiffany’s] numbers probably jumped up. Other people jumped on the bandwagon and it’s all a bunch of B.S. It’s not real. …It’s not true.”

