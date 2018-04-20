North Korea says it will suspend all nuclear and missile tests

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL, South Korea) — North Korea has announced a freeze of all nuclear and missile tests, according to South Korean media reports.

“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to guarantee transparency in suspending nuclear tests,” media reports quoted North Korean state media.

Kim Jong-un was cited by Korea Central News Agency saying the country had already proven it has nuclear weapons and “therefore we no longer need any nuclear tests, mid and long and ICBM rocket tests.”

News of the announcement comes just weeks before a potential meeting between the North Korean leader and President Donald Trump. Kim is set to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in next week.

Trump responded on Twitter to the reports: “North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress! Look forward to our Summit.”

