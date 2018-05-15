North Korea threatens to withdraw from summit with Trump: Report

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — North Korea is threatening to cancel its upcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump over South Korea-U.S.military drills, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing North Korean state media.

North Korea has also canceled high-level talks with South Korea that were scheduled for Wednesday local time over those same drills, according to Yonhap.

The controversial summit between the American and North Korean leader was first announced in March and Trump tweeted the scheduled date — June 12 — and location — Singapore — last week.

Three Americans that were held in North Korea for more than a year each were released last week, in what was seen by many as a gesture of goodwill before the scheduled summit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

