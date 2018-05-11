Officer fired over video of him allegedly choking former NFL player Desmond Marrow during arrest

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A Georgia police officer has been fired after an investigation into the use of force on former NFL Football player Desmond Marrow during his arrest.

On Dec. 2, police were called to a shopping center parking lot in McDonough, Georgia in response to an alleged road-rage incident involving Marrow. The incident, caught on camera, shows Henry County Police Officer David Rose choking Marrow while he was in handcuffs.

When the video surfaced, Henry County police Chief Mark Amerman said, “We promised to find the truth for Desmond Marrow, where ever it took us. He and all people deserve the truth, and being open and transparent is important to us at the Henry County Police Department.”

On Thursday, the internal investigation was completed and Chief Amerman announced that unnecessary force was used by Officer Rose.

“Officer Rose was administratively charged with maltreatment or unnecessary force, and conduct violations, both through departmental policy and county policy” and his employment with the department was terminated, according to a statement from the Henry County Police Department.

Furthermore, Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo dismissed the felony charge against Marrow.

“We have reviewed the police reports, witness statements, 911 calls, audio and videos, as well as interviewed witnesses, and determined there is insufficient evidence to present any felony charges to a grand jury,” Pattillo added.

Although Marrow will now be facing misdemeanor charges, his attorneys said they were pleased on the outcome of the investigation. They are now working to get those charges dismissed, as well.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.