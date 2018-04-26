On “Late Night”, Patton Oswalt reacts to arrest in “Golden State Killer” case, the subject of his late wife's book

Lloyd Bishop/NBC(NEW YORK) — Actor/comedian Patton Oswalt learned early Wednesday morning that a suspect had been arrested in the so-called “Golden State Killer” case, the subject of a new best-selling book by his late wife, crime writer Michelle McNamara.

Incidentally, Oswalt had been booked on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about Oswalt’s sitcom AP Bio Wednesday night, but as Meyers put it, “sometimes, events conspire,” and the pair chatted about the case. “Her book, and the article that led to the book really…helped amped up all the interest in the case,” Oswalt noted, adding, of his wife, “she used to say ‘I don’t care about credit, I just want to know he’s in jail…And now he’s caught. It just felt as if this thing she wanted so badly is now done.”

After McNamara, 46, died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016, Oswalt worked with investigative journalist Billy Jensen and researcher Paul Haynes to finish his late wife’s book about the serial rapist and murderer believed to have killed at least 12 people and raped at least 45 people throughout California in the 1970s and 1980s.

The suspected serial killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, is a 72-year-old former police officer, ABC News reports.

The book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list last month.

As soon as news of the arrest broke, Oswalt, 48, took to social media.

“I hope you got him, Michelle,” he tweeted Wednesday. “I hope THEY got him.”

Oswalt and McNamara were married in 2005 and have one child, daughter Alice, who was born in 2009.

The actor remarried last November to actress Meredith Salenger.

Patton says he’s committed to finishing the work his wife started, including getting some answers from the “Golden State Killer” that his late wife always wanted to know.