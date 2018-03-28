One company's strategy to make blockchain technology more user-friendly

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The rise of Bitcoin in 2017 has raised questions as to which products will take advantage of the blockchain technology that have generated much discussion.

One company trying to make the blockchain easier for users to understand and make a part of their daily lives is Universal Labs (Ulabs). Their cloud product, the “Ubbey Box,” uses blockchain technology to help users not only keep their digital items safely stored, but also to easily introduce them to some benefits of blockchain technology.

Ulabs CEO Keda Che spoke with ABC News about the Ubbey Box and how his company is trying to introduce more people to their Ubbey Box and the blockchain.

“Ubbey Box [marks] the entrance of this new blockchain network,” Che tells ABC News. He describes the storage network within the Ubbey Box that allows users to make peer-to-peer exchanges, including exchanges with alt currency.

“We will make sure all users to can use this new decentralized cloud not only as storage, but also as an entertainment center” to store different apps that may contain movies, TV shows, and other things people use on a daily basis.

Although there are some skeptics about blockchain’s outlook in 2018, Che is a big proponent of the technology. He believes if it becomes easier to use and understand, it will become a mainstream technological tool:

“It’s too early to call it a bear market. Consumers care about technology, but mostly care about how they can use it.”

For Ulabs, Che hopes the Ubbey Box can make blockchain even more mainstream:

“2018 will be a very important year for blockchain and crytocurrency because we will see more blockchain applications… and one goal for us is to make normal people use blockchain technology.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.