One person critically injured in four-alarm fire at Trump Tower

@FDNY/Twitter (NEW YORK) — One person was critically injured in a four-alarm blaze at Trump Tower on Saturday, according to fire officials in New York City.

FDNY said units responded just after 5:30 p.m. and 200 firefighters and EMS members were on the scene.

A large apartment on the 50th floor of the skyscraper at 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan was entirely on fire, FDNY said.

There were no evacuations, but some residents self-evacuated and the rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke, according to officials.

Four firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to FDNY commisioner Daniel Nigro.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

President Trump, who was in Washington this weekend, thanked firefighters on Twitter.

“Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”

