Only 27 percent of Americans cook every day, survey says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It’s no secret that most Americans don’t gather ’round the table for a home-cooked meal the way we used to, and now a new survey proves it.

The ready-to-eat pasta company Artisola commissioned its State of Home Cooking Survey, which found that only 27 percent of Americans actually get behind a stove to cook every day. Sixty-eight percent manage to do so four times a week.

The poll of 2,000 people also ranked which states had the most, and fewest, home cookers. Iowa had the highest number of people who say they cook at home every day, at 44 percent, followed closely by Connecticut with 42 percent and Wisconsin at 41 percent.

Just 6 percent of those polled said they never cook at all, but of those who do, they’re committed — half of them spend an hour with meal prep.

Based on respondents who said they cooked seven times a week, here’s the state-by-state breakdown of the percentage of residents who do:

1. Iowa (44 percent)

2. Connecticut (42 percent)

3. Wisconsin (41 percent)

4. Oklahoma (38 percent)

5. Arkansas (38 percent)

6. Rhode Island (38 percent)

7. Arizona (36 percent)

8. Missouri (36 percent)

9. Massachusetts (36 percent)

10. New Mexico (35 percent)

11. Alaska (25 percent)

12. Montana (25 percent)

13. Maryland (24 percent)

14. South Carolina (24 percent)

15. Louisiana (23 percent)

16. Georgia (23 percent)

17. North Carolina (23 percent)

18. California (23 percent)

19. Connecticut (21 percent)

20. New York (21 percent)

