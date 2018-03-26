“Pacific Rim: Uprising” tops the box office with $28 million weekend; “Black Panther” passes “The Avengers”

Universal Pictures/Legendary Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Pacific Rim: Uprising ended Black Panther‘s five-week run at number one at the box office, with an estimated $28 million weekend. The sequel to to Guillermo del Toro‘s 2013 film, Pacific Rim, which stars John Boyega, fared much better overseas, where it delivered an estimated $122.5 million.

Marvel’s Black Panther slips to second place with an estimated $16.65 million weekend, but passes The Avengers as the highest-grossing superhero movie of all-time, domestically, taking in over $630 million stateside. It’s also the fifth-biggest domestic release of all-time. Black Panther is currently on a pace to surpass Titanic as the third largest domestic release by the end of its run.

Overseas, the film earned an estimated $12.9 million this weekend, bringing its worlwide total to upwards of $1.237 billion. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC.

I Can Only Imagine finished third for the second straight week, raking in $13.8 million. Grabbing fourth place was the animated feature Sherlock Gnomes, featuring the voices of Johnny Depp, James McAvoy and Emily Blunt, delivering an estimated $10.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was Tomb Raider, pulling in an estimated $10.4 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Pacific Rim Uprising, $28 million

2. Black Panther, $16.65 million

3. I Can Only Imagine, $13.8 million

4. Sherlock Gnomes, $10.6 million

5. Tomb Raider, $10.4 million

6. A Wrinkle in Time, $8 million

7. Love, Simon, $7.8 million

8. Paul, Apostle of Christ, $5 million

9. Game Night, $4.16 million

10. Midnight Sun, $4.1 million

