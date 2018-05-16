Party like it's your birthday: John Travolta shows off his dad-dance moves during 50 Cent's Cannes performance

Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images(CANNES) — Thanks to 50 Cent, John Travolta brought some of his Saturday Night Fever dances moves to a Tuesday night party at the Cannes Film Festival.

In a video posted by 50, Travolta’s seen dancing next to the rapper as he performs his hit, “Just A Lil Bit.” Travolta’s impromptu freestyle, which includes some seriously dad-like custom moves, was applauded by the crowd.

50 captioned his video, “Me and John Travolta partying. I swear I only came out here because of him.”

Prior to the party, 50 posted an Instagram photo of him and John at the festival.

“You gotta check out my John Travolta’s new movie Gotti he is great in it,” 50 wrote, captioning a photo of them standing side-by-side.

Gotti, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, stars Travolta as the late and legendary New York mobster John Gotti. The biopic also star Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston as Gotti’s wife, Victoria.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.