PGA Tour Superstore CEO discusses how the retailer uses new tools to get more young people involved in the game

Digital Vision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the Masters Tournament, golf enthusiasts will be watching closely and may be tempted to add an item or two to their collection.

Many golf fans continue turn to the PGA Tour Superstore, which is set to open its thirty third location in Houston, Texas. The retailer saw nearly four percent growth in retail sales over the past year, and that trend is expected to continue through 2018, according to the National Retail Federation.

The store’s CEO, Dick Sullivan, recently spoke with ABC News about the company’s growth and some new technology they have implemented in their stores.

“We’re different than any other retailer… when you walk in, I think that the biggest thing that you’ll see is the amount of technology that we have inside of our stores,” Sullivan says, talking about the ways his store is trying to innovate to engage with more people and pique their interest in the sport.

He says the experiences the technology provides helps bring people into their stores. For instance, the store has simulators to help customers get fit for clubs, and other tools to measure ball speeds, launch angles, and the distance a player can hit the ball. The PGA Tour Superstore also invites customers to play games, organizing putting contests and simulated long drive competitions.

Sullivan stresses these experiences are not just for seasoned golfers, but junior and novice players as well. He says the company is targeting young and inexperienced players to also come shop.

“The Superstores are not just for pros… it’s not just for the avergae or best golfer, but also for the junior golfers.” Sullivan says the retailer hosts clinics once a month to help introduce kids to the game.

They also partner with local charities and donate to the organization The First Tee. Sullivan says their goal is two-fold: to aid surrounding communities financially and also use the sport to teach young players life lessons.

“It’s not just developing golfers… but using the game of golf to develop a values system.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.