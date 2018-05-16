Police officer confronts armed man at Illinois high school; no students injured: City

Google Maps(DIXON, Ill.) — A police officer confronted and injured an armed man at an Illinois high school Wednesday morning, a city official said, adding that no students or staff were injured in the incident.

The armed man first shot at the Dixon police officer at about 8 a.m. at Dixon High School in Dixon, about 100 miles west of Chicago, Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said in a statement.

The officer returned fire, Langloss said, and the suspect was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

No students or staff were injured but the high school and all other schools in the district were placed on lockdown, Langloss said.

Dixon police believe the suspect acted alone and that there is no further threat to the safety of students or staff, Langloss added.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

