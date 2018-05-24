President Trump cancels North Korea summit

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump in a letter directly to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday announced that he is canceling the much anticipated nuclear summit, calling it a “truly sad moment in history.”

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.”

The president’s letter comes after North Korea issued a statement calling Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” for comments he made suggesting that the so-called Libya model could be applied to North Korea if Kim doesn’t make a deal with President Trump and threatening to pull out of the summit.

At the U.S.’s urging, under the leadership of Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi, Libya, nixed its early-stage nuclear program. Years, later he was ousted and killed with help from NATO-backed troops.

“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” the North Korean statement read.

The White House

In an apparent response to the North Korean threat, the president issued a threat of his own in his letter — warning about the United States’ “massive” nuclear capabilities.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” Trump writes.

In the letter, the president leaves open the possibility of meeting at a future date, telling Kim to reach out to him directly by phone or letter if he decides he would like to meet.

“Someday, I look very much forward to meeting you,” Trump writes. “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.”

