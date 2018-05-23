President Trump claims the 'criminal deep state' pursuit of him has backfired

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump fired off another allegation that a “Criminal Deep State” within the FBI and Department of Justice is pursuing him, after media reports that an FBI informant was embedded in his 2016 presidential campaign.

The president tweeted Wednesday morning, “Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”

His tweet appears to reference New York Times and Washington Post reporting that the FBI planted an informant to make contact with members of his campaign, only after the agency obtained information that members of the Trump team had suspicious contacts with Russians during the 2016 election.

The tweet continued his attack on the so-called deep state, the unfounded theory that career public servants are attempting to undermine his administration, which he claims lies within the very law enforcement agencies that he leads. But such efforts to target him and his presidency have backfired, he asserts.

Continuing his early-morning rant, Trump added, “SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!”

Despite his comments, there is no evidence to support any notion that Trump’s campaign was improperly infiltrated, as he has alleged, although the Department of Justice inspector general is looking into the matter at the president’s request.

