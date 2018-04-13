Prosecutor asks for help identifying baby girl found dead in suitcase in New Jersey

iStock/Thinkstock(JERSEY CITY, N.J.) — A New Jersey prosecutor is pleading for help to find the identify of a baby girl who was found dead in a suitcase near train tracks earlier this week.

A Port Authority employee found the infant’s remains in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City mid-day Wednesday, just a few miles away from lower Manhattan, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The baby’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, Suarez said.

A preliminary medical examiner’s report did find that the infant was either Hispanic or African-American and about 10 months old, Suarez said.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit at 201-915-1345.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.