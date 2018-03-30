Pulse nightclub shooter's wife found not guilty on terror charges

iStock/Thinkstock(ORLANDO) — Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was declared not guilty on all counts Friday morning.

She faced charges of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

A guilty verdict could have led to life in prison.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys painted radically different pictures of Salman over the course of the trial — on the one hand, helping her husband prepare for the attack, and on the other, an abused woman who “married a monster.”

The trial started two weeks ago in U.S. District Court in Orlando, Florida.

The court is about 2 miles away from the site of the nightclub where Mateen killed 49 people and injured 58 others in the June 12, 2016, attack.

On Thursday, the jury opted not to take an additional hour to deliberate, instead choosing to come back Friday with the verdict.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.



