Rape reported at MIT fraternity party, university police say

iStock/Thinkstock(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Authorities in Cambridge are investigating an alleged sexual assault on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The MIT Police Department said in a statement that they were notified that a woman was raped last weekend at a fraternity party on campus.

The alleged incident took place early Saturday morning during a party at the Theta Delta Chi fraternity, according to a statement from MIT Police.

The incident was reported to campus police on Wednesday evening. According to the statement, authorities said the woman first met and spoke with the alleged suspect during the party, and that they went together to the suspect’s fraternity house bedroom.

In the bedroom, the woman said she “made clear that she did not want to have sex” and that the alleged suspect then raped her, according to the police statement, which said the woman reported having left the room immediately afterward.

Spokespersons for the local and national chapters of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment, nor did the university’s press office.

Authorities have not publicly provided a description of the alleged suspect.

