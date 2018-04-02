“Ready Player One” controls Easter weekend box office with $53 million

Tye Sheridan in “Ready Player One”; Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, which opened on Thursday, took the top spot at the Easter weekend box office, delivering an estimated $53 million for the four-day weekend and $41.2 million over the three-day — the fifth largest Easter opening ever and the biggest opening weekend for a Spielberg movie since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Overseas, the film earned an estimated $128 million, bringing its worldwide total to $181.2 million. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC.

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony, starring Taraji P. Henson, grabbed an estimated $17.1 million in its opening weekend.

Marvel’s Black Panther placed third, earning an estimated $11.2 million stateside and $7.7 million internationally. It’s worldwide tally now stands at $1.273 billion, passing Disney’s Beauty and the Beastto become the 11th biggest film globally of all-time.

In fourth place was the Christian-based film I Can Only Imagine, with an estimated $10.75 million.

Finally, Pacific Rim Uprising rounded out the top five with an estimated $9.2 million weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Ready Player One, $41.2 million

2. Tyler Perry’s Acrimony, $17.1 million

3. Black Panther, $11.26 million

4. I Can Only Imagine, $10.75 million

5. Pacific Rim Uprising, $9.2 million

6. Sherlock Gnomes, $7 million

7. Love, Simon, $4.8 million

8. Tomb Raider, $4.7 million

9. A Wrinkle in Time, $4.69 million

10. Paul, Apostle of Christ, $3.5 million

