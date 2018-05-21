Record rainfall totals set in mid-Atlantic as storms continue in South

Henderson County Rescue(NEW YORK) — Up to a foot of rain fell in the last 10 days in the mid-Atlantic, and more is on the way for the hard-hit region.

Asheville, North Carolina, set a record for the wettest May on record with 9.67 inches — and there are still 10 days to go. Almost 10 inches of rain has been reported in southern Florida in the past eight days as well.

A flood watch continues for southern Florida as more tropical moisture is on the way. A subtropical high will sit in the western Atlantic and keep bringing moisture from the tropics into the Southeast over the next several days.

Unfortunately, hard-hit areas from the Carolinas to Florida will see more heavy rain this week. Most areas will see 2 to 3 inches, but over 4 inches is possible locally in southeastern Florida, southern Alabama and parts of Florida’s western Panhandle.

Midwest to see severe weather

There were 70 damaging storm reports made yesterday from Texas to Ohio with one tornado confirmed in Leander, Texas, near Austin.

The center of the storm system that brought the severe weather yesterday moves into the Ohio Valley and parts of Midwest on Monday with a trailing front stretching all the way into the southern Plains.

The biggest threat for damaging winds, flash flooding, some hail and even an isolated tornado will be from Indianapolis to Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.