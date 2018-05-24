Regina King tapped to lead cast of HBO's TV adaptation of “Watchmen”

“The Leftovers” – HBO/Van Redin(NEW YORK) — HBO has tapped Emmy Award-winning actress Regina King for a television adaptation of the iconic comic book series Watchmen.

According to Deadline, King will join Don Johnson,Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard in the pilot. The series, written by Damon Lindelof, would be the latest collaboration between Lindelof and King since HBO’s The Leftovers.

Watchmen, which was turned into a movie in 2009, is set in an alternate reality where superheroes are either retired, working for the government, or treated as outlaws and vigilantes.

Although character details have not yet been revealed, Deadline says King is believed to play Angela Abar, while Gossett Jr. will likely be Old Man. Howard would take on the role of Red Scare and Clemens could be Pirate Jenny. None of these characters appeared in the previous iterations of Watchmen.

This is the latest project for King, who played Erika Murphy in Lindelof’s The Leftovers. She also starred in Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama Seven Seconds.

