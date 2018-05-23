Report: Liam Neeson could join new “Men in Black” film

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Liam Nesson is in talks to join the new Men in Black movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being billed as a spin off set in the same universe that was created in comics and later in the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones films back in ’90s, but with new heroes: Thor Ragnarok leads Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have already signed onto the film.

It would seem that Neeson could fit the role of the head of the secretive government agency, which had been played by Rip Torn in the first two films, and Emma Thompson, who succeeded him in 2012’s Men in Black 3.

The Sony Pictures film has a release date of summer of 2019.



