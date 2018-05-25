Rose McGowan on Harvey Weinstein's impending arrest: “We are one step closer to justice”

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images(NEW YORK) — Rose McGowan took to social media Thursday to voice her opinion on the impending arrest of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

In an Instagram post, the actress posted a picture of herself along with her hopeful reaction to the news.

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law, “McGowan wrote. “Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice.”

McGowan is one of a long list of women in Hollywood who claim Harvey sexually assaulted and harassed them. Specifically, McGowan has come forward and said Weinstein raped her.

“We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity,” the post continues. “I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.”

Earlier Thursday, sources close to Weinstein said he will turn himself in to face the criminal charges against him in New York City.

Since allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein came to light late last year, he has continued to deny any claims of non-consensual sex. Weinstein has since been fired from his production company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

