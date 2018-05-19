Royal wedding 2018: Top moments you may have seen and may have missed

Nick Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images(WINDSOR, England) — The royal wedding had no shortage of special moments as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the Windsor knot inside St. George’s Chapel today, and it even included a few unexpected moments that you may have missed!

The dress



Markle was a vision in white as she walked down the aisle Saturday to greet Prince Harry.

Her wedding gown, made out of triple silk organza, featured an open bateau neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves.

It was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, 47, who became the first female artistic director to head the house of Givenchy.

“After meeting Ms. Waight Keller in early 2018, Ms. Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour,” a press release from Kensington Palace read. “Ms. Markle also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses — Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy.”

A solo walk down the aisle

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, had escorted the bride to St. George’s Chapel before Markle confidently walked the first half of the aisle on her own, followed by her bridesmaids and page boys.

Prince Charles, the next King of England, then walked his new daughter-in-law down the second half of the aisle.

Markle, 36, asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle because her father, Thomas Markle Sr., who lives in Mexico, did not attend the wedding due to health concerns.

Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry’s passionate address

One of the most memorable moments of the ceremony was the address delivered by the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who traveled to Windsor from Chicago.

Curry, the head of the Episcopal Church, spoke passionately about the power of love and at one point quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will make of this old world a new world,” he said. “Love is the only way. There’s power in love. Don’t underestimate it. Don’t even over-sentimentalize it. There’s power, power in love.”

The kiss

As the couple — who now hold the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex — walked out of the floral arches of St. George’s Chapel, they shared their first kiss as newlyweds.



Princess Charlotte’s scene-stealing moment

After the wedding, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte gave her uncle and new aunt a wave as the carriage swept them away.

The carriage procession

The wedding was followed by a carriage procession to give those gathered in Windsor an up-close look at the newlyweds.

The beaming couple waved nonstop as they passed by the cheering crowds of adults and children who gathered from across the world.

The American bride seemed touched by the outpouring of support, and at one point she placed her hand over her heart.Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.