Russell Simmons says accuser sent him love notes, nude photos in new court filling

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Russell Simmons struck back at one of his accusers in a court filing on Wednesday, alleging the woman sent him love messages and unsolicited nude photos both before and after the dates she claims the assaults took place.

The accuser, Jennifer Jarosik, filed a $5 million civil against Simmons in January, claiming he “got aggressive” and sexually assaulted her after inviting her to his home in 2016.

When Jarosik arrived, Simmons asked her “to have sex, whereupon she responded ‘no,'” according to the lawsuit. The two then got into a struggle and Jarosik said she eventually fell to the floor and hit her head, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit then claims Simmons “pounced on her while she was still in shock and fear, and proceeded to rape her.”

Simmons disputed those claims in his legal rebuttal on Wednesday, saying they met in 2006 and maintained a “casual acquaintance” over the years.

“On the occasions when Ms. Jarosik and Mr. Simmons had sex, it was with Ms. Jarosik’s full consent,” according to court filing. “In the wake of the #metoo movement, Ms. Jarosik alleged that Mr. Simmons raped her, but in exchange for funding her film project, she would help him restore his ‘image’ with women.”

Simmons, who said Jarosik would often ask for his assistance with her “nascent entertainment projects including a documentary, reality television shows and children’s books,” also presented text messages and emails allegedly sent from Jarosik, according to the rebuttal.



According to the Wednesday court filing:

“On July 23, 2016, days before August 2016, when Ms. Jarosik alleges Mr. Simmons sexually assaulted her a second time, Ms. Jarosik sent him a text that stated ‘I emailed u love.'”

days before August 2016, when Ms. Jarosik alleges Mr. Simmons sexually assaulted her a second time, Ms. Jarosik sent him a text that stated ‘I emailed u love.'” “On July 31, 2016, she texted Mr. Simmons to say ‘love to c u soon.'”

she texted Mr. Simmons to say ‘love to c u soon.'” “On September 24, 2016, mere weeks after the incident alleged in the Complaint, Ms. Jarosik sent a text to Mr. Simmons stating ‘Sending love <3.’ A few days later, she sent a text that said ‘I miss u Russell. r u ok?'”

mere weeks after the incident alleged in the Complaint, Ms. Jarosik sent a text to Mr. Simmons stating ‘Sending love <3.’ A few days later, she sent a text that said ‘I miss u Russell. r u ok?'” “On November 5, 2016, after allegedly being assaulted by Mr. Simmons, Ms. Jarosik sent Mr. Simmons a text that said ‘Coming to l a. I want to see u ok.’ Mr. Simmons ignored each of these texts.”

after allegedly being assaulted by Mr. Simmons, Ms. Jarosik sent Mr. Simmons a text that said ‘Coming to l a. I want to see u ok.’ Mr. Simmons ignored each of these texts.” “Additionally, Ms. Jarosik sent Mr. Simmons unsolicited nude photos after the alleged 2016 incident.”

Jarosik is asking for at least $5 million in damages and a jury trial. She is one of at last nine women who have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct; he’s denied wrongdoing.

In November 2017, Simmons, the founder of hip-hop music label Def Jam Recordings and CEO of Rush Communications, announced that he was stepping away from his companies to “commit myself to continuing my personal growth, spiritual learning and above all to listening.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.