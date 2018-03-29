Ryan Seacrest's accuser says she's filed a police report; Seacrest responds

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(HOLLYWOOD) — Following an accusation of sexual misconduct by his former stylist, Ryan Seacrest was cleared of wrongdoing in a subsequent investigation by E!. However, the woman who accused the TV host has announced that she’s now filed a police report.

In a column for the Hollywood Reporter, Suzie Hardy writes, in part, “Those who work with Ryan seem to hope I will just go away. Well, I’m not going away. I’m thriving in the truth and feel more inspired than ever. I recently contacted the LAPD and filed a police report so I’m guaranteed a real investigation this time.”

In a statement to ABC News, Seacrest’s lawyer says, “After Mr. Seacrest denied each and every one of Ms. Hardy’s decade old claims, after Mr. Seacrest refused to pay Ms. Hardy any money whatsoever, and after an independent legal investigation did not support her claims, Ms. Hardy went to the press attacking the legitimacy of the investigation.”

The attorney continues, “Now, after being refused money and unhappy with the independent legal investigation, Ms. Hardy now claims to have spoken to the authorities. We will continue to cooperate and we remain confident that Mr. Seacrest will once again be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Meanwhile, NBC Universal, the parent company of E!, has reiterated the statement it issued last month when Hardy accused the original investigation as being unfair.

“E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided,” reads the statement.

“The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

