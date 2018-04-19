Scoreboard roundup — 4/18/18

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Baltimore 5

Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 14 Innings

Toronto 15, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 16 Innings

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 7, Seattle 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 Innings

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 4

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 2:20 p.m., postponed



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Cleveland 100, Indiana 97

Utah 102, Oklahoma City 95

Houston 102, Minnesota 82

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 2, Anaheim 1

