Scoreboard roundup — 5/26/18

Here are the scores from Saturday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Boston 8, Atlanta 6

Oakland 3, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas 4, Kansas City 3, 10 Innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 8, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 12 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 17, N.Y. Mets 6

Washington 4, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Golden State 115, Houston 86

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas 78, Atlanta 70

Connecticut 86, Indiana 77

