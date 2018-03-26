Search for suspect in cop attempted murder who escaped from Denver hospital

@DenverPolice/Twitter(DENVER) — An urgent manhunt continues in Denver for an attempted murder suspect who escaped during a trip to the hospital, police said.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales, 23, is accused of running from sheriff’s deputies when he was was being taken to his appointment at Denver Health Medical Center on the morning of March 19, Denver Police said.

Venzor-Gonzales is accused of the attempted first-degree murder of a Denver police officer, authorities said. He is also suspected of abducting his ex-girlfriend and her baby last year, according to ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver.

This is the second time Venzor-Gonzales has run from authorities, according to KMGH.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and a $10,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest.

Police described Venzor-Gonzales as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Venzor-Gonzales or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.