Sessions told White House counsel he would consider resigning if Rosenstein were fired, sources say

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a phone conversation with White House counsel Don McGahn he would consider resigning if President Donald Trump were to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, sources familiar with the matter confirms to ABC News.

The conversation happened a week ago and just days after a meeting at the White House between Roseinstein and Trump. Sources said at the time the meeting was focused on congressional requests for documents from the Justice Department.

Sessions’ phone conversation was first reported by the Washington Post.

Amid speculation that Trump was considering firing both Rosenstein and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, he declared earlier this week: “They’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months, and they’re still here.”

