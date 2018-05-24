Shantay, you stay: Ariana Grande's brother Frankie gets a “drag makeover” tonight on “RuPaul's Drag Race”

Courtesy of VH1 (LOS ANGELES) — Ariana Grande has guest-starred on RuPaul’s Drag Race in the past, but tonight, it’s her big brother Frankie’s turn on the Emmy-winning show.

“Get ready. It’s the makeover challenge, and I’m being made over by Eureka, so Team Eureka!” Frankie tells ABC Radio.

The “makeover challenge” involves the Drag Race contestants giving a “drag makeover” to someone. On tonight’s episode, Frankie is one of several “social media kings” who’ll be turned into drag queens, along with Tyler Oakley, Anthony Padilla, Chester See, Raymond Braun and Kingsley.

Frankie tells ABC Radio that he was absolutely thrilled with the results.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever done!” he gushes. “I mean, drag is, like, so unbelievably liberating! Yeah, I loved it.”



You can tune in to see if Frankie ends up looking prettier than his sister when RuPaul’s Drag Race airs tonight on VH1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

