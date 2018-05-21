“SNL” ends season with star-studded finale and a “Sopranos”-themed cold open

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — On its season finale, Saturday Night Live celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Robert Mueller investigation with a parody of the final scene of The Sopranos — complete with a diner and, yes, even Journey.

The show opened with Alec Baldwin’s Trump playing the role of Tony Soprano in a diner waiting on his “family” to show up for dinner. But instead of Carmela, A.J. and Meadow showing up, it was Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen and Donald Trump Jr.

As usual, Giuliani was played by Kate McKinnon, Michael Cohen was Ben Stiller and Mikey Day played the role of Trump Jr.

“So Rudy did you go on Fox News last night?” Trump asked.

“Twenty times,” he responded over Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” “I said you colluded with Russia, but then I ended with, ‘So what?'”

Host Tina Fey followed up the star-studded cold open with a monologue, joking that A-list celebrities were stealing time from the series’ cast.

Of course, she then proceeded to take questions from the audience, comprised of Jerry Seinfeld, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Rock, De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Fred Armisen, Donald Glover — who hosted two weeks ago and said he left his hat — and Tracy Morgan. Not to mention superstar Nicki Minaj was the musical guest.

Later in the show, Fey made a return to her iconic impression of Sarah Palin to highlight all the people the Trump administration has scorned.

“Take it from me. Politics is a wild ride. One minute you’re on top and then you’re gone in the blink of a Scaramucci,” she jokes in Palin’s signature accent, closing the season with one of the show’s signature political jokes.

