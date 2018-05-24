Sources: Harvey Weinstein will turn himself in to NYPD on Friday

Weinstein has been under criminal investigation in connection with the allegations of two women: Lucia Evans and Paz de la Huerta. It’s not clear what charges Weinstein will face, but Evans told The New Yorker Weinstein forced her to perform a sex act on him in 2004. Meanwhile, de la Huerta told Vanity Fair that Weinstein raped her in 2010.

Both accusations are within the statute of limitations in New York given the nature of the alleged crimes.

Weinstein’s case was recently presented to a grand jury by prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which declined to comment. Weinstein’s defense attorney, Benjamin Brafman, also declined to comment, as did the NYPD.

Ever since allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein came to light late last year, he has continued to deny any claims of non-consensual sex.

As a result of the allegations, Weinstein was fired from his production company, his wife Georgina Chapman left him, and he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.