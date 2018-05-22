Spike Lee is in a Brooklyn state of mind after winning the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival

ABC/Fred Lee(NEW YORK) — Spike Lee is ready to get back to work after receiving the Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix Award Sunday for his forthcoming film BlacKkKlansman.

On Monday, Lee switched gears, posting a message from his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

“Back To Reality. Back To Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn,” he wrote on Instagram. “We Did Our Thang, We Represented. BK Always Standing UP. Ya-Dig???Sho-Nuff. And Dat’s Da “GRAND PRIX” Truth, Ruth.”

While Lee’s focused on filming the second season of his hit Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, Lee’s friend and fellow filmmaker Ava DuVernay, offered a sweet message to honor Lee’s Grand Prix win.

“Let me tell you a small Sunday story,” DuVernay, who served as one of the festival’s jury members, tweeted. “We happened to be on the same flight back to NYC. And I happened to ask to see his history-making Cannes Grand Prix Prize. And he happened to say yes.”

She continued, “And then me and about 27 other passengers stood there and swooned and smiled. The End.”

Lee also shared a few photos during his time at Cannes, with a couple showing him saluting the African-American flag on his jacket. He captioned those photos, “Fist Up.”

BlacKkKlansman will open in theaters August 10. That’s the one-year anniversary of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia where one person died and 19 were injured. The film also stars John David Washington, Laura Harrier, Corey Hawkins, Adam Driver, and Topher Grace.

