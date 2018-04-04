Stoneman Douglas shooting victim who shielded fellow students leaves hospital

Family of Anthony Borges(PARKLAND, Fla.) — A survivor of the Parkland mass shooting, who shielded fellow classmates from a barrage of gunfire, was released from the hospital Wednesday almost two months after the massacre that left 17 dead and others wounded, a family attorney told ABC News.

Anthony Borges, 15, a soccer player at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was shot four times in the back and legs during the Valentine’s Day shooting at the school, his father said in February.

According to Anthony’s best friend, Carlos Rodriguez, Anthony placed his body in between alleged mass killer Nikolas Cruz and fellow students.

Anthony was the last of 20 students who fled into a room and was trying to lock the door that day when he was shot, Carlos told Good Morning America in February. He held his ground in the doorway, putting his body in between the bullets and his classmates, who all survived uninjured, Carlos said.

“None of us knew what to do. So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates,” Carlos told “GMA.”

“He’s my hero,” added Anthony’s father, Royer Borges.

Seventeen students and staff were killed in the massacre.

