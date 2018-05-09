Stormy Daniels’ lawyer challenges Trump, Cohen to clear air on Russian billionaire

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels on Wednesday challenged President Donald Trump and his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen to release records from a fund that allegedly received $500,000 from a firm with ties to a Russian billionaire.

“Michael Cohen and the president can clear this up this morning very easily,” Michael Avenatti said Wednesday in an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America.

Avenatti on Tuesday released a document that alleges a company associated with Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, sent the payments to a fund maintained by Cohen — the same fund Cohen used to pay a hush agreement with Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump.

Trump has denied the affair.

