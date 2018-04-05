Student wounded by University of Chicago police charged, arraigned

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — A University of Chicago student who was shot and wounded by campus police has been charged with aggravated assault against the officer.

University police responded to calls of a burglary on Tuesday in the 5300 block of South Kimbark Avenue. According to the university, witnesses said the student, Charles Thomas, was yelling and smashing windows and cars.

The University of Chicago released video Wednesday of the body camera worn by the officer who shot Thomas and dash cam from his vehicle.

In the body camera video, Thomas appears to be wearing some kind of mask on his face and holding a long metal bar. He was also wearing yellow gloves.

The officer is heard telling Thomas to drop the bar, but Thomas did not comply. He is heard cursing as he continues to walk closer to the officer, who was backing up.

“Sir, I need you to drop that weapon,” the officer yells at Thomas.

Thomas allegedly charges the officer, who fired one round and struck him. Thomas, 21, screams and continues to curse at the officers as they tend to him.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital for a shoulder wound; he was treated and released.

Authorities charged Thomas with aggravated assault, two counts of criminal damage and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage, police said. He was arraigned today.

The Chicago Police Department, which is conducting its own investigation on the shooting, said he was in Cook County custody.

Attempts by ABC News to reach an attorney for Thomas were not successful.

According to the university, the officer who fired the shot has been on the university police force for two years. The officer, who has not been identified, has undergone 40 hours of crisis training and mental health training, the school said.

It was unclear, however, if Thomas suffers from mental illness.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave as the university is conducting an internal investigation into the shooting.

