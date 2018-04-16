Survey says 60% of parents say they spy on their kids' digital devices

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — According to a study of 2,000 American parents commissioned by the tech company ParentWise, 6 in 10 parents say their kids have no right to privacy in their digital lives.

The study notes that of that 60%, 84% say they have the rights to snoop over their kids’ online activity — as well as their smartphones, computers, tablets, and other devices — in an effort to ensure their safety in a connected world.

The survey revealed that while nearly all parents polled say they’re concerned about what their kids are exposed to online, 64% were focused on talking to strangers online.

But just 39% apparently were uneasy at their kids posting videos and pictures online.

Two-thirds of those polled say their child’s cellphone has a negative impact on them, and an overwhelming majority — some 63% — say their kid’s cellphone “actively hinders” their ability to raise their child properly.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.