Suspect in custody after reports of a man with a gun at California high school

ABC News(PALMDALE, Calif.) — A suspect is in custody after reports of a man with a gun at a high school in Palmdale, California, about 60 miles north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The initial report came in at 7:05 a.m. local time, and was followed by a report about a half-hour later of shots fired near an elementary school in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office.

Los Angeles County fire officials said they had received a report of one person with an unknown injury who went to a hospital.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies were searching the grounds of Highland High School in Palmdale, the agency reported on its Twitter account.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are also on scene at Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale, which is now all clear.

