Teacher shot in parent's driveway on Mother's Day months after leaked police report involving teenager

(PITTSBURGH) — Rachael DelTondo, a young teacher from the Pittsburgh area, was shot dead in her parent's driveway after returning from an ice cream shop late on Mother's Day.

DelTondo, 32, died from the multiple gunshot wounds she sustained in the quiet neighborhood of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, according to police.

Suspicion surrounds the death of the young teacher as she was recently the victim of leaked confidential information from the Aliquippa Police Department involving her and a 17-year-old. But it’s not yet clear, what, if any, this turn of events has to do with her murder.

“We were saddened to learn of the tragic death of Rachel DelTondo, apparently the result of a violent incident in the City of Aliquippa,” the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, who suspended DelTondo after the police report was leaked, said in a statement. “We express our sympathy to her family and coworkers and will support them in any way possible in the weeks and months ahead as they mourn her passing.”

Her former employer also confirmed that the 17-year-old in the leaked police report was not a student at the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.

The Beaver County District Attorney’s office is working with all state and local officials to investigate DelTondo’s homicide and find the person who committed this crime, District Attorney David Lozier said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The Aliquippa Police Department has yet to respond to ABC News request for comment on the leaked police report and have not commented on the murder investigation.

