Tech stocks pull indexes sharply lower

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Tech stocks tumbled on Tuesday after a late-afternoon sell-off and pulled the major indexes lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk 344.89 (-1.43 percent) to finish the session at 23,857.71.

The Nasdaq fell 211.74 (-2.93 percent) to close at 7,008.81, while the S&P 500 finished trading at 2,612.62, down 45.93 (-1.73 percent) for the day.

Crude oil prices slumped 1.56 percent to $64.85 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Among the techs stock that suffered losses, Facebook (-4.92 percent) still struggling with reports that user data was mishandled, Twitter (-12.02 percent), and Tesla (-8.22 percent).

General Electric’s battered stock climbed 4.27 percent on reported speculation among investors that billionaire Warren Buffett is interested in buying a stake in the company.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.