“The Voice” recap: The top 12 singers perform

The Voice was live on Monday, with the top 12 artists competing for America's vote, advised by their coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson. One artist will be sent home on Tuesday, based on America's vote.

On Monday, each artist took the stage with a song that had a special meaning for them.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

Team Adam’s Rayshun LeMarr kicked things off with his version of “When Love Takes Over,” by David Guetta featuring Kelly Rowland, explaining that like love, something takes over when he’s on stage that he can’t control. Adam told Rayshun afterwards, “In that moment, you became the frontrunner, because you’re the best performer in this group.”

Kaleb Lee, representing Team Kelly, chose Lonestar’s “Amazed,” for his performance, — admitting that he originally chose it because he incorrectly thought it was his wedding song. However, the song still reminds him of his wife because it reminds him how “awesome” his wife is. Kelly acknowledged that Kaleb’s performance was a little “pitchy” at times, but blamed it on his emotional connection to the song getting the better of him. But that, she added, only made the performance more endearing.

Team Alicia’s Jackie Foster chose Brittney Spears’ “Toxic” because she has a thing for “bad boys.” Alicia, who during rehearsals described Jackie’s style as “somewhere between P!nk and No Doubt,” declared after the performance that Foster showed America who she really is, adding that her artist “nailed it.”

Spensha Baker, Team Blake’s country/soul artist, picked an emotional song from one of her favorite artists, Trisha Yearwood, “Down on My Knees.” The performance drew a standing ovation from all four coaches, including Blake, who noted that Spensha has finally learned how to control her nerves, allowing the full depth of her voice to come through.

Christiana Danielle, from Alicia’s team, also credited a toxic relationship for her song choice, “Say Something,” by A Great Big World. Keys said afterwards, “There’s not another person — not just on this stage, but in this world” who sounds like Christiana.

Team Kelly’s soul singer D.R. King put his spin on Dido’s “White Flag,” Clarkson praised D.R. for making everything he sings sound effortless, urging America to send him on to the next round.

Sharane Calister, representing Team Adam, chose Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood,” explaining that, like the character in the song, she’s a survivor. Afterwards, Adam praised Sharane for her ability to take listeners on a journey with her.

Next up, country rocker Pryor Baird, representing Team Blake, tackled “Pickin’ Wildflowers,” by Keith Anderson, recalling that growing up in his tiny hometown of Orcutt, California, he’s picked a few wildflowers in his day. Blake joked afterwards, “Pryor is to a song like bulldozer is to trees,” explaining that he turns every song his sings into something completely different.

Brynn Cartelli, Team Kelly’s powerhouse 15-year-old powerhouse, delivered Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain,” explaining that her mother taught it to her when she was little. During rehearsals, Clarkson advised the teen to “tell the story, rather than making sure all the riffs are there.” Kelly said she was amazed that Brynn has “the craziest, eclectic taste in music” and manages to “nail all of it.”

When Adam Levine saved country singer Jackie Verna last week, he said he heard a song and pictured her singing it. On Monday, he revealed it was Avril Lavigne’s pop hit, “I’m with You.” Following the performance, Adam told Verna he was impressed by the way she was challenged with tackling a tough song and rose to the occasion.

Sanford, Carolina, native Britton Buchanan picked John Mellencamp’s “Small Town,” telling his coach Alicia during rehearsals that he’s lived every line of the song. Afterwards, Keys told the 18-year-old that his “destiny” was to perform on The Voice stage.

Team Blake’s Kyla Jade has a long history with her pick, Jennifer Hudson’s “One Night Only,” performing it night after night as a backup singer for the season-13 Voice coach. This time, however, she was front and center. After the performance, Blake, on behalf of himself and JHud, welcomed Kyla to the front of the stage.

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

