This company recycles event flowers and donates them to people in need

Rachel Scott/ABC News(NEW YORK) — Weddings and events often have the most beautiful floral arrangements, but after the event is over, the arrangements can end up in the trash.

Former event planner Jennifer Grove is working to end that with her company Repeat Roses, which gives event and wedding flowers a second chance by donating them to local nonprofits.

“We get handwritten cards from all of our organizations across the country that say, ‘You know what, we were taking flowers to someone who was getting ready for their cancer treatment. We brought flowers to a gentleman who hasn’t had a visitor in three weeks,’ and just knowing we made a small difference in someone’s life, that’s meaningful to us,” Grove said.

Repeat Roses doesn’t just donate floral arrangements to those in need, the company also makes sure the flowers are properly recycled. The company recollects the donated flowers and composts them locally.

