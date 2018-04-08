Tony Robbins apologizes to #MeToo founder Tarana Burke

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Extra(NEW YORK) — In the now-viral video clip from one of Robbins’ recent self-help events, he is called out by attendee Nanine McCool, who said she believed Robbins misunderstands the #MeToo movement.

Robbins responded by saying, “I’m not knocking the Me Too movement. … I’m knocking victimhood.”

He added, “What you’re seeing is people making themselves significant by making somebody else wrong.”

The motivational speaker and self-help expert then shared an anecdote from a “very famous man, very powerful man” who, he said, illegally passed on hiring a woman because she was considered attractive, despite the fact that the woman was the most qualified candidate.

Burke, who created the hashtag #MeToo and was instrumental in creating the movement, turned to Twitter on Saturday to tell her followers that she was “made aware of this video BEFORE I ever saw it because Tony Robbins people reached out to do damage control within 24 hours.”

She added, “They wanted to ‘give me context’ apparently. I don’t need any. I have eyes. The full video is 11 mins. And it’s gross. Bravo to this woman.”

Burke continued, “Oh the video is MUCH worse. His misogyny runs deep. To even repeat that story of his ‘friend’ who wouldn’t hire the ‘pretty woman’ as if it’s the MOVEMENT’s fault and not the sexist man’s fault is all you need to hear. It’s deplorable. But SO many folks misunderstand this work.”

The activist concluded her series of tweets by suggesting Robbins “talk to more SURVIVORS and less sexist businessmen maybe you’ll understand what we want. We want safety. We want healing. We want accountability. We want closure. We want to live a life free from shame. That’s the reality of the @MeTooMVMT sir, do better.”

It appears Burke’s comments struck a nerve with Robbins, who said he’s now “realized” that “while I’ve dedicated my life to working with victims of abuse all over the world, I need to get connected to the brave women of #MeToo. I am committed to being part of the solution.”

Robbins concluded, “I am committed to helping to educate others so that we all stay true to the ideals of the #MeToo movement. I will never stop examining my own words and actions to make sure I am staying true to those ideals. That begins with this brief statement but will not end until our goals are reached.”

The self-help author became famous in part due to his celebrity clientele, who have included former President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams. He is also the author of several New York Times best-selling books.

