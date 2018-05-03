Toronto police investigating prank that left car dangling from bridge

Madmall99 via Storyful(TORONTO) — Police in Toronto are investigating an apparent prank that left a car dangling from a busy bridge, terrifying commuters and baffling onlookers.

The Toronto Police Service launched a “mischief investigation” into the incident on Wednesday after residents spotted the blue vehicle swinging in midair from a rope tied to the Millwood Overpass Bridge.

The Honda Civic, with its windows smashed and interior charred, was removed around 10 a.m., but there’s still no information as to how the car ended up twisting in the wind, police said.

Witnesses who pulled over to snap pictures and videos of the car hanging said they were amazed.

“I’ve never ever seen anything like that before,” a cyclist told CTV News. “I’ve driven these trails for years and years, and never seen anything like this. This is hilarious.”

City officials were furious.

“With assistance from Toronto Fire Services, an investigation was started and the vehicle was recovered,” the Toronto Police Service said in a statement. “This incident resulted in the use of significant resources that were not available to attend to genuine emergency calls for service.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters that he had no plausible explanation for how the car got up there.

“When I was shown the pictures, I was just shaking my head in disbelief that it could have happened,” Tory said Wednesday. “If it’s a prank, then obviously the law should apply to people who are doing things like that.”

Toronto police said anyone with information should contact its Crime Stoppers unit.

